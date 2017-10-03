Broward County School Board Unanimously Approves Hurricane Irma Makeup Days

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has unanimously approved Hurricane Irma makeup days.
On the recommendation of Superintendent Robert Runcie, the school board is utilizing two previously scheduled early release days – October 19, 2017 and December 22, 2017 – as makeup days.
By extending the two early release days to full instructional days, the district remains in compliance with the state’s requirements for instructional hours for the school year without the need for additional makeup days.
In addition to the makeup days, the school board approved amending the school calendar to shift the start of the second quarter from Monday, October 23, 2017, to Monday, October 30, 2017, and the start of the third quarter from Tuesday, January 9, 2018, to Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
There are no changes to winter break, spring break or the last day of school as a result of this decision.