WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Broward County School Board Unanimously Approves Hurricane Irma Makeup Days

Filed Under: Broward County School Board, Hurricane Irma, Robert Runcie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has unanimously approved Hurricane Irma makeup days.

On the recommendation of Superintendent Robert Runcie, the school board is utilizing two previously scheduled early release days – October 19, 2017 and December 22, 2017 – as makeup days.

By extending the two early release days to full instructional days, the district remains in compliance with the state’s requirements for instructional hours for the school year without the need for additional makeup days.

In addition to the makeup days, the school board approved amending the school calendar to shift the start of the second quarter from Monday, October 23, 2017, to Monday, October 30, 2017, and the start of the third quarter from Tuesday, January 9, 2018, to Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

There are no changes to winter break, spring break or the last day of school as a result of this decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch