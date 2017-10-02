Watch, Text, and Win Tickets To ‘Love Never Dies’

The ultimate love story continues in Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera.
Love Never Dies is a dazzling new production, which takes audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of intrigue, obsession and romance.
It’s set in 1907, 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House, where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. But he’s never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protegee, Christine Daaé.
Now, this spectacular show is coming to South Florida and CBSMiami wants to give you tickets for free.
All you need to do to win tickets to Love Never Dies is watch WFOR and WBFS (for the duration of the contest) and look for the Love Never Dies contest commercial and TEXT the correct answer to the question that appears on the contest commercial to 8-4-8-1-6 for your chance to win
This contest runs from October 2nd at 5:00 a.m. to October 8th at 11:59 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE
One winner will receive two (2) tickets to Love Never Dies valid for Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.