TMZ: Tom Petty Found Unconscious, Life Support Pulled

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Life support was pulled after Singer Tom Petty was found unconcious and not breathing, according to TMZ.
Petty was in full cardiac arrest when EMTs arrived at his Malibu Home on Sunday.
They were able to get a pulse.
Crews rushed him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where sources told TMZ that he was put on life support.
On Monday, once they determined he had no brain activity, a decision was made to pull his life support.
Petty, 66, became famous in the group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with ‘Breakdown.’