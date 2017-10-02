Mother Of Pulse Victim Heartbroken Over Las Vegas Shooting: ‘It Doesn’t Become Real Right Away’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The massacre in Las Vegas is once again bringing back a flood of awful memories for the families and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“It doesn’t become real right away. It hits you in little bits and pieces,” said Maria Wright, whose son, Jerry, was one of the 49 people killed in the mass shooting at Pulse.

She says when she read about Sunday night’s shooting on her smartphone, she remembered that’s how she found out about what happened in Orlando.

“I immediately thought about all those parents and family members who were going to find out either on the news or with a phone call or with a policeman knocking at their door,” said Wright.

With Pulse no longer being the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Wright says it’s heartbreaking nothing has been done since then to prevent what happened in Las Vegas.

“My husband and I have been really trying to honor him by trying to do something about this and it breaks my heart that my son was killed, 48 other innocent people were killed, and we have not been able to make a difference enough so that this wouldn’t have happened last night,” said Wright.

In fact, she says a gun bill making its way through Congress, the “Hearing Protection Act,” would make buying silencers easier if passed.

“If this guy had had a silencer, as it is we’re talking about 515 people injured, 59 dead, how many more would he have been able to get if they hadn’t heard the shots?” said Wright.

She’s urging everyone to contact their legislators and get involved in the process to prevent another senseless tragedy.

“I think we could do background checks and that would help. I think we need to do something about these massive assault weapons. What, those are not for protection. We don’t really need those to be so easily available,” she said.