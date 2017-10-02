Police Preparing For Security Challenges Of Outdoor Events Following Vegas Massacre

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida, like Las Vegas, poses problems with lots of outdoor events and concerts.

Take for example Bayfront Park, an open space surrounded by high rise buildings. It provides challenges for security at events like the Ultra Music Festival.

The Miami Police Department is now taking a closer look at preparations for it.

“Incredibly saddened by the images on TV and horrified as well,” Acting Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Colina says preventing a shooting spree like the one in Las Vegas has initial challenges.

“Like Las Vegas, we have a lot of outside venues with the weather and people want to be outside,” he said. “We train and go over scenarios, active shooter scenarios where people are reminded to get where the shooter is.”

A video animation showed how the Las Vegas shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from a room of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

With so many buildings so close to Bayfront Park, police will reassess security.

“It’s something to consider now that we meet with the folks from Ultra since you mention it and we will speak specifically about some issues,” Colina said. “In the past we have talked about putting people place as spotters on rooftops of buildings on close proximity and this is always something to keep in mind.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says the public can help deter such tragedies.

“We live at a time where you have to be on guard at all times,” he said. “If you see something, say something, and with this slogan we are asking people to come forward and we depend on people to call the cops and Homeland Security.”

Perez says that starts with being aware and vigilant.

“Pay attention to what your surroundings are, what you see in your neighborhood, what people are saying and what their responses are,” Perez said. “There’s always indications, always indications, where people say, ‘I wished I had called 911.’ We would rather be called and be nothing than to risk what happened in Las Vegas.”

Colina echoes that, saying you can help if you see unusual patterns and disturbing changes in behavior.

Perez says he is eager to find out more information about the Las Vegas shooter – such as how he got the weapons and where they came from.