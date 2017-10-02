Las Vegas Flyers Share Firsthand Accounts After Landing In Miami: ‘It Was Very Chaotic’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers who were on runways in Las Vegas during the deadly concert shooting are sharing firsthand accounts after landing in Miami Monday afternoon.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. That’s a lot of people dead and injured,” Shelly Powers.

Powers, who calls Miami home, was on the way to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas when word broke of the shooting on the strip.

“It was very chaotic. When we got to the airport they said they were locking down the airport. They made planes come back and get off the planes,” Powers said.

Powers was among hundreds of other passengers were stuck, with the airport tweeting that all flights were halted.

C.D. Davis’ flight was canceled.

“Our flight was supposed to leave at midnight. Then they called and said, ‘Guess what? You guys are canceled,’” Davis recalled.

He got on an American Airlines flight at 8 a.m. Monday. But on his way to the airport he didn’t believe the news, thinking it was a sick joke.

“We rented a convertible car… drunk guy came up to us… they’re killing people down there. They’re crazy, they’re killing people down there,” he said.

Dozens of flights were redirected. The redirected flights landed at nearby major airports, including Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

“I really feel sad for the victims and the tourists. Vegas is a fun place to go to. It’s a place you want to go with friends and your spouse. Something like this to go on is terrible,” said Teresa Bolden.

Bolden is from Vegas. She flew in to MIA Monday morning. She says the airport is close to the hotel where the shooting occurred.

“The Mandalay Bay is a beautiful place. It’s close to the airport. You can actually walk across to it,” she said.

McCarran Airport tweeted a few hours ago: “With heavy hearts we are pressing on with full operations. It’s critical we help air travelers get to and from their homes.”

The airport has resumed all flights.