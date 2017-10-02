24-Year-Old Dies In Hialeah Police Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man is dead after a police involved shooting in Hialeah overnight.
Hialeah Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near NW 35th Ave and 79th Street.
Family have identified the man who died as 24-year-old Lester Jesus Machado.
He was a sales manager at a Hialeah AutoZone, family says.
Machado had been arrested on August 10th. He was released the next day.
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.
Hialeah Police are investigating the deadly incident.
