Get Moving With New Twist On Old Game Of Dodgeball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Remember the game dodgeball? You probably played it as a kid but there are some adults who still love playing the game right here in South Florida. And while the rules are the same, the balls get thrown a lot faster than you may remember.

CBS4’s Dave Warren got moving recently with Mike Jean-Pierre from Red Ball Social and Kickball on a dodgeball court in Fort Lauderdale.

“We all have that love of throwing a ball at people and we still feel it,” explained Jean-Pierre. “Even though we are adults we still have that childlike intensity of competition. Dodgeball captures that in the safest way that we can still play.”

Jean-Pierre has been organizing multiple dodgeball leagues through his web pages www.RedBallSocial.com and www.attract-athletic.com. He says the leagues continue to grow and sometimes open games can have 40 to 50 people to each side.

After spending just a few minutes on the court, it’s easy to realize why so many people love to take part. Participants get to have fun while putting in a good hour of exercise with each league game. There are even theme nights. CBS4 was there during their zombie theme night.

David Suriel has been playing for about a year and a half and not only loves the competition, but also the fun they all have before, during, and after the game.

“We’re getting to know people and creating a family. In addition to that you get buy one get one at the bar afterwards, I can’t think of a better way to spend a Wednesday night,” he said happily.

This sport is intense to watch from the sideline and participate in but the group always makes new players feel welcome.

“We try to take it easy on the newbies. We recognize them a lot because they have zero awareness of the court,” explained Jean-Pierre. “We want them to come back so we don’t blast them out right away since that would be embarrassing.”

Dodgeball is an easy way to have fun while getting a good workout and you might make a new friend or two.

There are games every week and the leagues even offer free play days now and then.

