Former Panthers Star Jaromir Jagr Signs One-Year Deal With Calgary

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jaromir Jagr’s amazing NHL career is going to continue for at least one more year.

The future Hall of Famer and former Florida Panthers star is signing a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames, according to Sportsnet.

The deal is worth $1 million in base salary and another $1 in bonuses.

Jagr spent the past three seasons with the Panthers after being acquired from New Jersey in February of 2015.

He was a welcomed addition in Sunrise and immediately became a major contributor to the maturation of Florida’s top forwards, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.

The three joined forces upon Jagr’s arrival in Florida and the trio flourished, emerging as one of the top scoring lines in the NHL during their time together.

Under new head coach Bob Bougher, the Panthers are moving in a new direction and the 45-year-old Jagr didn’t fit in the team’s future plans.

During his time in Florida, Jagr played 181 games and accumulated 130 points (49 goals, 81 assists) and was voted an All-Star starter during the 2015-16 season.

Jagr reached several major milestones during his tenure with the Panthers, including moving into third place on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list (passing Brett Hull) and second all-time in points (passing Mark Messier).

Calgary becomes the ninth NHL team that Jagr has played for since he enter the league in 1990.

Jagr and the Flames will visit Florida on January 12 at the BB&T Center. The Panthers play at Calgary on February 17.