Florida Keys No Longer Under Curfew

MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — Three weeks after Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Florida Keys, a post-storm curfew has now been lifted.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release Monday that sheriff’s deputies will be actively patrolling residential neighborhoods and keeping an eye out for suspicious people and suspicious activity.

Officials in the Keys have also reopened to visitors three weeks after Irma devastated the island chain.

Airline and cruise ship traffic has returned to Key West and traffic is flowing on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

