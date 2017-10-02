WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

FBI: Las Vegas Shooter Did Not Have Ties To Terror Group

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/AP) — Despite what an extremist group claimed, the FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference Monday comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.

