Boil Water Notice Lifted For Davie, Hollywood

DAVIE(CBSMiami) — Davie and Hollywood residents can now drink their tap water safely.

Last week, residents who got their water from Broward County Utilities were asked to boil the tap water they were going to drink.

This after a water main broke at Johnson Street near 19th Avenue, causing concerns.

The city’s water treatment plant experienced a significant drop in pressure which led them to issue the precautionary boil water order.

The area in purple receives water from Broward County Utilities.

town of davie residents with broward county service Boil Water Notice Lifted For Davie, Hollywood

 

On Sunday, the boil water order was lifted for Hollywood and a day later it was lifted for Davie.

Broward County said they completed a survey showing the tap water is now safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please call (954) 831-3250.

