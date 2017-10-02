Let’s Get Wellfluent With Fun, Fall Activities

(Courtesy AvMed)

Looking for some family fun this fall? Check out AvMed’s curated list of the best festivals and events throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. From pumpkin patches to seafood festivals and fitness expos, there is something here for everyone!

Miami-Broward Carnival Parade and Concert

October 8 at Miami Dade County Fairgrounds (The Fair)

From 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. steel bands, colorful masquerades, flashy costumes, hot music, concerts, stage shows, cultural performances and more, all celebrate the spirit and vitality of Caribbean island culture.

SOBE Seafood Festival

October 17 – 21 on the sands of South Beach at Lummus Park

From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. “Seafoodies” will enjoy a day of fun in the sun. Be prepared to indulge at pop up cafes from Miami’s leading restaurateurs with the freshest seafood items to choose from.

The Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival

October 21 – 22 at 4680 SW 72nd Avenue, Miami

The Annual Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival celebrates with local and international artists, musicians, businesses and designers to promote their work and showcase the diverse and unique flavors that the Hispanic community and all cultures from around the world bring to Coral Gables and the South Florida region. Free admission.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

October 20 – 22 at Regatta Park at 2699 SW 27th Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL

Coconut Grove puts on a fun-filled weekend for the family with lots of activities for the kids, a Pumpkin Food Court Feast, and Pumpkin Beer Garden for mom and dad. New this year is a Full Carnival for all ages and includes rollercoasters, bounce houses, and your favorite fair foods.

The FitExpo Ft. Lauderdale

October 21 – 22 at Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the biggest fitness show on the West Coast throws its first East Coast event, with over 150 fitness products on display, plus live dodgeball, strongman competitions, powerlifting contests, and a fitness model search.

Trick or Treat at the Track

Oct 31 at Village at Gulfstream Park

If you feel like walking around your neighborhood is getting old, take your kids to “Not so spooky Halloween” at the Gulfstream from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the family can enjoy over 20 trick or treat stops, a $5,000 costume contest, face painting, magic show and a live DJ.

Above content provided by AvMed.