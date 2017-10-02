20 Dead, More Than 100 Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

It happened during the Route 91 Harvest country music Festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when they heard what sounded like rapid machine gun fire.

“And then we saw Jason run off stage and people all over the grassy area in front of the stage were just some were falling some were screaming and running and yelling,” said one woman.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

“The girls who was standing beside me got shot in the stomach everybody just thought at first it was firecrackers,” said a woman.

The sole gunman was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel after they burst into a room using explosives to open the door. Police said he had cut out a hole in a window to fire down into the crowd. The man, who police have not identified, said he was a local resident in his 60s who was living in a retirement community.

“We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” without any militant links, said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Police are looking for the gunman’s companion, identified as 62-year-old Marylou Danley.

Authorities are also trying to track down two vehicles believed associated with the shooting.

“Multiple agencies responded to reports of an active shooter situation at the Mandalay Bay, I can tell you at this time we do have a suspect down our officers can confirm that for you,” said a police spokesman.

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed, Lombardo said. Two other off duty officers were among the injured, one was in critical condition.

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

MGM Resorts International

Aldean posted on his Instagram page:

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”

Police say at this time they do not have a motive for the shooting.