14-Year-Old Threatens To Bring Machete To School, Kill Students

ZEPHYRHILLS (CBSMiami/AP) —A 14-year-old boy made threats over Snapchat that he would bring a machete to kill two students at his Florida high school, authorities said.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the boy was arrested Sunday. He had threatened to bring the machete to Zephyrhills High School on Monday.

The student told investigators the message was meant as a joke.

He was taken to a juvenile facility.

No further details were immediately available.

