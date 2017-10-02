14-Year-Old Threatens To Bring Machete To School, Kill Students

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ZEPHYRHILLS (CBSMiami/AP) —A 14-year-old boy made threats over Snapchat that he would bring a machete to kill two students at his Florida high school, authorities said.
Pasco County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the boy was arrested Sunday. He had threatened to bring the machete to Zephyrhills High School on Monday.
The student told investigators the message was meant as a joke.
He was taken to a juvenile facility.
No further details were immediately available.
