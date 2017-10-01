Trump Slams Puerto Rico Mayor Over “Poor Leadership” During Recovery Efforts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) – The recovery effort in Puerto Rico remains challenging ten days after Hurricane Maria hit.

Power is still out and water is scarce for many of the island’s three million residents.

Saturday morning President Donald Trump accused the mayor of Puerto Rico of “poor leadership” one day after her plea for more help.

In a desperate call for aid Friday, the mayor of San Juan said bureaucracy and inefficiency were costing lives in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

“I am asking the President of the US to make sure somebody is in charge, that is up to the task of saving lives,” said Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

President Trump responded Saturday by tweeting images of supplies being delivered by the Air Force, Coast Guard and FEMA, and by criticizing Mayor Cruz:

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The president accused the mayor of attacking his administration at the request of democrats.

“Actually, I was asking for help,” Yulin Cruz told MSNBC. “I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

Help has been stalled by blocked roads.

For every need now, there is a line.

A line for water, a line for fuel, a line for a working ATM.

But Puerto Rico’s governor emphasized progress and co-operation on Saturday.

“We still need to do more for the people of Puerto Rico and we’re working tirelessly to do that, but we need resources,” said Gov. Ricardo Rossello. “Now we’re getting them, you’re seeing them here.”

President Trump said the governor is a partner in the recovery effort.

“Despite the fake news media in conjunction with the dems,” he tweeted, “an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico”.

Trump said he will travel to the island on Tuesday.