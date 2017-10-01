McGough Leads Comeback As FIU Tops Charlotte, 30-29

Filed Under: FIU Panthers, Florida International University, NCAA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSMiami/AP) — It was a nice welcome home that was a long time in the making.

Alex McGough threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to spark Florida International’s come-from-behind, 30-29 victory over Charlotte Saturday night in a home opener delayed by Hurricane Irma.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Conference USA) were forced to relocate their original, September 8 home opener with Alcorn State to Birmingham, Alabama because of the hurricane.

Hasaan Klugh ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to spark Charlotte (0-5, 0-2) to a 26-7 lead with 2:51 left in the first half.

McGough started the comeback by hitting Thomas Owens from six yards out to make it 26-14 at intermission. He scored from 8-yards out in the third quarter to make it 29-21 and scored on a 14-yard run to make it 29-27 after the Panther’s’ two-point conversion failed.

McGough then engineered a six-play, 59-yard drive to set up Jose Borregales’ 27-yard field goal with 7:22 left to secure the win.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch