Families Arriving From Puerto Rico Grateful To Get Off Depleted Island

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family members held on and wouldn’t let go.
A Southwest Airlines flight landed in Fort Lauderdale from San Juan on Saturday, one of very few flights getting off the islands.
“It’s a relief, that’s my mother-in-law,” said Carlos Calderin as he greeted his family arriving from Puerto Rico. “I’m trying to convince my dad to come over here. It’s tough for him, he lives in the mountains over there. Everything is destroyed.”
The people who arrived Sautday say that the problem on the island is that everything must be purchased in cash, which is on short supply due to the lack of working ATMs.
“This is all we eat for 9 days, crackers and water,” said Lewis Colon, who had just arrived from Puerto Rico.
Colon’s persistent daughter in Miami was able to finally get her parents on a flight.
Tears, joy and laughter as families were reunited. Many of them say they won’t be going back anytime soon.
“It’s not the same to hear about it, then to actually live it,” said Alondra Fernandez. “The conditions, there is no conditions. No gasoline, no water, no power, what can I say.”