Dolphins Defense Will Have Different Look As They Battle Saints In London

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins may only be playing their third game of the season but the feel amongst the players and coaches is that a win in London is crucial.

The Dolphins played extremely poor last weekend against the New York Jets and will look to bounce back and avoid going under .500 on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

There were a couple of surprises when Miami released its list of inactive players.

Starting cornerback Byron Maxwell injured his hamstring during warm-ups and will not play.

Taking his place is rookie Condrea Tankersley, who flashed during the preseason but had yet to make his NFL debut.

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons is also active and will start after being suspended by the team earlier this year.

Fellow LB Rey Maualuga will not play as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and conditioning issues.

Maualuga was signed halfway through the preseason but has yet to play a snap in any game.

Here is the full list of the Dolphins inactive players:

OL Isaac Asiata

DT Jordan Phillips

LB Rey Maualuga

CB Byron Maxwell

CB Torry McTyer

OT Eric Smith

OT Sam Young

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. local time.