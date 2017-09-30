Florida Keys To Welcome Tourists Sunday

Filed Under: Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma, Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami/FKNB) — The Florida Keys tourism council is set to launch a $1 million advertising campaign Sunday to promote the return of visitors to the Florida Keys & Key West following Hurricane Irma.

keysirmaad Florida Keys To Welcome Tourists Sunday

(Source: Florida Keys News Bureau)

Sunday also marks the official day that visitors can return to the Keys since the storm hit September 10.

Spearheading the advertising campaign — promoting the theme “We Are 1,” — is a television spot:

“Hurricane Irma may have knocked out our power, but in the Florida Keys, we’ve never been more connected. Together, we’ve picked up the pieces and we’re getting back to business. We are strong and resilient. We are 1.”

The ad incorporates a U.S. 1 highway sign, referencing the federal designation for the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that connects the island chain to the south Florida mainland.

The tourism industry employs approximately half of the Keys’ workforce.

Travelers should be aware of the remaining curfew updates Monroe County shared Saturday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch