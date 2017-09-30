Florida Keys To Welcome Tourists Sunday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami/FKNB) — The Florida Keys tourism council is set to launch a $1 million advertising campaign Sunday to promote the return of visitors to the Florida Keys & Key West following Hurricane Irma.
Sunday also marks the official day that visitors can return to the Keys since the storm hit September 10.
Spearheading the advertising campaign — promoting the theme “We Are 1,” — is a television spot:
“Hurricane Irma may have knocked out our power, but in the Florida Keys, we’ve never been more connected. Together, we’ve picked up the pieces and we’re getting back to business. We are strong and resilient. We are 1.”
The ad incorporates a U.S. 1 highway sign, referencing the federal designation for the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that connects the island chain to the south Florida mainland.
The tourism industry employs approximately half of the Keys’ workforce.
Travelers should be aware of the remaining curfew updates Monroe County shared Saturday morning.