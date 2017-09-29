Widow On Cold-Blooded Killer: ‘We Have To Get Him Off The Streets’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The widow of a Good Samaritan who was killed defending an elderly man in Pembroke Park is pleading for help as police continue the search for a cold-blooded killer.

Through tears of grief, Anna Antonino asked for justice.

“We have to get him off the streets because it’ll happen to somebody else,” she said Friday.

One week ago, surveillance video, next to the Kwik Stop at 5551 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., showed her husband, Philip, come to the aid of an elderly man, cutting the grass next to the store, who was being berated by another man.

Philip confronted the guy and they argued a few moments. When Philip began to walk away, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing him.

“We have to take these people who has violence in them out because somebody else will die,” said Anna. “It doesn’t matter, it can happen to anybody, to any family, what happened to us.”

Philip Antonino ran a mechanic shop next door. He was walking back to work just after 9 a.m. when he saw the assailant verbally abusing the elderly man, who is homeless.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they have plenty of witnesses to the crime, all they need is someone able to identify the shooter.

“That area in West Park is an area I began my law enforcement career in in the early late 90’s,” said BSO Det. Valerian Perez. “It’s a very tight-knit community where just about everybody knows everybody. We feel that our suspect may either be from that area or work in that area. So we’re pleading to the public to please help us identify this person.”

If you know anything that can help find the gunman, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and you could be eligible for a reward.

“When we had his viewing, hundreds of people came to see him. And big, adult men, 6-feet or more, they’ve been crying and sobbing because they lost a best friend,” she said. “He had a huge, huge heart and he had a space in his heart for every single person, whoever came his way.”

If you know anything that can help find the gunman, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and you could be eligible for a reward.