Sentencing Day For Bartender Who Assaulted A Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – It’s sentencing day for a Hollywood bartender convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

The jury convicted James Amelio after three hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors said he assaulted a woman in the parking garage of the hotel and casino while she was passed out, back in August of 2015.

Last month, the woman testified against him. CBS4 is not identifying her.

The woman described meeting Amelio through a mutual friend and spending time with him, having beers and shots before taking a cab to the Hard Rock.

Once at the casino she said she remembers having a drink with Amelio, but doesn’t remember anything afterwards until she woke up surrounded by police. She said she did not give him any indication she was sexually interested in him.

Amelio claimed nothing was forced.

Surveillance video shown during the trial shows the two leaving the casino.

They were walking hand in hand, hugging at the elevator and embracing and kissing when the doors shut.

The jury watched the surveillance, including an extensive passionate interlude in the elevator hallway.

Prosecutors focused on a part of the video where the woman appeared passed out on the floor and Amelio is seen taking several compromising pictures of her on his cellphone. Amelio denied knowing about the photos when he was questioned by police.

Amelio faces anywhere from nine to 30 years in prison.