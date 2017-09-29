Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued Due To Water Main Break

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — There’s a boil water order in Hollywood due to a large water main break.
The water main break took place Friday morning on Johnson Street near 19th Avenue.
As a result, the City’s Water Treatment Plant experienced a significant drop in pressure, below 20 psi which led to the City to issue the precautionary boil water order for drinking purposes until further notice.
The order states Hollywood residents should not drink tap water without boiling it first for at least one minute. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.
Crews are on scene working to fix the damaged line.