ON THE RADAR 5 – The Season/Prospects Begin To Heat Up

This strange season continues to get crazier by the day.

Teams playing three games in 14 days will be the norm for those programs looking to do what they can to make the playoffs and put some film together. Western and senior quarterback Harrison Story played Friday and Monday – and are 4-0.

“We didn’t even have time to have practice between Friday night’s game and when we played on Monday, Story said. “To catch up with the games missed, schools are going to need to play twice a week.”

As programs were just happy to get back on the field in the wake of Hurricane Irma, the stakes will get higher – much quicker than usual. Many programs are being greeted with huge games right out of the gate, but consider that you are not alone.

The calendar will say October at the end of the weekend – and to be honest – this is the time when everyone should be at the peak. We have had two weeks of practice and this is the time to get it done.

During the early part of the year, we were very fortunate to see plenty of talent here in South Florida. Once again, with power restored and athletes back on the fields, we are watching some impressive athletes get noticed.

As we have done for decades and decades, we bring you prospects to watch every week – throughout the year – and the exposure has translated into college scholarship opportunities.

Today, we bring you six more prospects to keep an eye on:

2019 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Clarence Burley, DB, 5-8, 160, Plantation American Heritage. When we watched him during the spring and into the early part of the summer at Douglas, this was truly a prospect that everyone was starting to pay close attention to. He was quick and very skilled. His move to play for the Patriots has added to the exposure he was receiving early on. Very gifted football player who is one of the best juniors in South Florida.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6083659/clarence-burley

2018 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Xavier Burns, DE, Coral Gables. One of the emerging stars in South Florida that we have had out there since the spring, this is a talent who has worked very hard, attended just about anything you can go to for exposure, and in the end, has a number schools looking at his progress and watching him so far this season – where he has really made a serious impact for the Cavaliers. Big time player who is always getting better.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/xavier-burns

2019 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Lorenzo Floyd, QB, 5-10, 170, Miami Monsignor Pace. From his successful youth days – to the past two seasons at Carol City, this is a very gifted football player who has the opportunity to make a solid impact over the next two years. Quality talent and a very impressive teammate who has always done what is asked of him. Watch him play and you will understand why he is well respected as a prospect.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5514135/lorenzo-floyd

2020 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Dontae Lunan, OLB/S, 5-11, 200, Hollywood McArthur. Yet another talented football prospect who impacted the Mustangs from the first time he stepped on campus. A physical player who continues to get bigger and stronger. Has plenty of quickness and knows the game very well. His coaches believe that he will be one of the better prospects around, over the next two years. His work ethic alone will be the reason colleges will love him. Over two years left to grow and mature – which is a great thing!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9401132/dontae-lunan

2019 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Jonathan St. Jacque, LB, 6-1, 190, Homestead. In one of the most talented regions for athletes in the country, this is a prospects who has started to emerge and showcase his skills. Watch him play and you can see plenty of athleticism, immediately. This is a strong and quick defensive player who the Broncos believe will be something very special over the next few years. His size and aggressive style of play has already started to attract attention – from colleges as well as other programs in South Florida. Will have some big games over the next few weeks – where his stock has an opportunity to rise.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6773435/jonathan-st-jacque/videos @Chiefforeign24

2018 FLORIDA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT: Johnny Thompson, FS/WR, 6-1, 202, Oakland Park Northeast. Leave it to South Florida to have a senior with talent, speed and size like this and keep him hidden. This is one of the quality football player who just needs exposure and a chance to showcase his many positives. He is one of the many football players who can really play this game, but never get the spotlight they truly deserve. But things may be changing for Thompson.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4823482/johnny-thompson @johnnyt_16

