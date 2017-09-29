O.J. Simpson Could Be Out On Parole This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/AP) — O.J. Simpson may be getting out on parole this weekend.

Earlier, a prison spokeswoman said Wednesday he was expected to be released as soon as Monday in Las Vegas.

Simpson’s release is expected after nine years behind bars for his 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions following a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.

He was sentenced to up to 33 years, but won parole in July due to good behavior and other credits earned in custody.

A state parole board set Sunday, Oct. 1, as the date Simpson becomes eligible for parole. Once released, he will be supervised by the state Division of Parole and Probation until Sept. 29, 2022.

His release was expected to come on the first business day after Oct. 1 because state probation officials don’t handle releases on weekends, said Keast, who said she intends to provide video to the public of the release.

“We’ve been trying to keep things as normal as possible,” she said.

A close Simpson friend, Tom Scotto, said Simpson is scheduled to be released “shortly after” Oct. 1. Scotto cast doubt on the Monday release date, saying officials were keeping plans secret.

Scotto has offered to have Simpson live with him in Naples, Florida. Such a move would require an agreement between parole departments in Nevada and Florida.

Florida has not received any transfer paperwork from Nevada, said Ashley Cook, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Nevada Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti, who is involved in Simpson’s release, declined to comment.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas, didn’t respond to questions about a release plan.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of murder charges in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

He was found liable for the killings in civil court two years later and ordered to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million.

David Cook, attorney for the Goldman family, said Wednesday the judgment amount has nearly doubled with interest over the years to more than $65 million. He said the family will continue to seek payment.

