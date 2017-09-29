No More Tickets: Miami Heat Go Mobile Only For 2017-18 Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fans will have to use their smartphones to enter AmericanAirlines Arena for the upcoming 2017-18 NBA season, making paper tickets a relic of the past, the team announced Friday.
The Heat becomes the first franchise in the league to employ the mobile-only entry access.
The organization said not only does it enhance ticket security and prevent lost or stolen tickets, it also makes it easier for fans to send, sell, receive and manage their tickets.
“Heat fans organically adopted mobile in droves last season with one in three using mobile only entry,” said Miami Heat Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation, Matthew Jafarian. “Mobile ticketing provides fans with guaranteed ticket authenticity, easy access to the Arena using the phone in their pocket (no more scrambling for a printer before the game), and the easiest way to transfer to a friend or resell online.”
Access the tickets by downloading the Miami Heat app. Through the app, you can also buy food, drinks and retail purchases inside the arena.
Parking at the arena and Bayside Marketplace will also be mobile only.
The team will test the system out for the first time during Sunday’s preseason game verus the Hawks.