Jared McCann Has Hat Trick, Panthers Beat Lightning 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCann scored three goals to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 in an exhibition game Thursday night.

Radim Vrbata and Michael Matheson also scored, and James Reimer made 34 saves.

Alex Killorn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 2

At Detroit, Alex DeBrincat broke a tie at 8:16 of the third period in the Chicago Blackhawks’ victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

DeBrincat also assisted on Richard Panik’s first-period goal. Tommy Wingels and Laurent Dauphin also scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves.

Michael Rasmussen and Libor Sulak scored for Detroit, and Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

WILD 3, BLUES 2

At Kansas City, Missouri, Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal with five seconds remaining to give the Minnesota Wild the victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Luke Kunin and Kyle Quincey also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made three saves as the Wild outshot the Blues, 13-5.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped eight of nine shots, and Carter Hutton allowed two goals on four shots.

FLYERS 5, BRUINS 1

At Philadelphia, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and an assist in the Philadelphia Flyers’ victory over the Boston Bruins.

Brandon Manning and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Claude Giroux had two assists, and Alex Lyon made 31 saves. David Krejci scored for Boston. Bruins starter Tuukka Rask allowed four goals on 18 shots in two periods, and Malcolm Subban played the third and made six saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

At Nashville, Tennessee, Alexander Wennberg and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Nashville Predators.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nick Foligno and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Scott Hartnell, Kevin Fiala and Matt Irwin scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots. Fiala was the only Predators player to score in the shootout.

AVALANCHE 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

At Las Vegas, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves to lead Colorado Avalanche past the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Nail Yakupov, Sven Andrighetto, Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost scored for the Avalanche.

Colin Miller and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves.

DUCKS 3, SHARKS 0

At Anaheim, California, John Gibson and Reto Berra combined for 24 saves in the Anaheim Ducks’ victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Gibson started the game and made 15 saves in the first two periods. Berra played the third and was credited with the win after making nine saves.

Chris Wagner, Antoine Vermette and Kalle Kossila scored third-period goals for the Ducks. Martin Jones made 23 saves for San Jose.

CANUCKS 3, FLAMES 1

At Vancouver, British Columbia, Jake Virtanen scored his third goal of the preseason and Anders Nilsson made 28 saves in the Vancouver Canucks’ victory over the Calgary Flames.

Michael Del Zotto and Darren Archibald also scored for Vancouver. Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Mike Smith stopped 27 shots.

KINGS 4, COYOTES 1

At Los Angeles, Michael Cammalleri scored two goals to lead the Kings to a win over the Coyotes.

Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter scored for Los Angeles, which received a 36-save effort from Jonathan Quick.

Clayton Keller scored Arizona’s lone goal. Louis Domingue made 34 saves on 38 shots.

