In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Harrell – Christopher Columbus

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Tyler Harrell

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: From the first time we had the opportunity to watch this young man play, it was evident that he was truly special. A big game player who has everything that college coaches are looking for. Speed, tremendous route running ability and a knack of separating himself from the defenders. The coaches have been talking about his progress over the past two years – leading the Explorers back into contention for a playoff spot once again in 2017. Even though a number of schools have been watching, Louisville has been in there from the start.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2009010/tyler-harrell

