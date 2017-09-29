In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Harrell – Christopher Columbus

PLAYER: Tyler Harrell
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: From the first time we had the opportunity to watch this young man play, it was evident that he was truly special. A big game player who has everything that college coaches are looking for. Speed, tremendous route running ability and a knack of separating himself from the defenders. The coaches have been talking about his progress over the past two years – leading the Explorers back into contention for a playoff spot once again in 2017. Even though a number of schools have been watching, Louisville has been in there from the start.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2009010/tyler-harrell