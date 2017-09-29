U.S. Cuts Cuba Embassy Staff, Stops Processing Visas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. will stop processing visas in Cuba indefinitely, state officials announced Thursday.

This a day after sources told CBS News that the U.S. planned to withdraw staff and their family from the U.S. embassy in Cuba in response to attacks that had targeted diplomats on the island nation.

“For the safety and well-being of our staff, that is why we are going to order our departure,” said a state official adding that more than half of their embassy staff, considered non-emergency, has been ordered to leave.

As for those who are staying, he said, “we are moving to an ordered departure that retains emergency staff so that we can provide basic services to American citizens and fulfill our diplomatic mission.”

An internal memo sent by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested to slim down personnel in Havana.

Earlier this week, Tillerson met with Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parilla.

The meeting did nothing to re-assure that the Cuban officials were doing enough to protect U.S. diplomats in the country.

The Cuban government denies that the attacks on diplomats were taking place.

“The Cuban government has never perpetrated nor will it ever perpetrate attacks of any kind against diplomats,” the government said in the readout. “The Cuban government has never permitted nor will it ever permit the use of its territory by third parties for this purpose.”

It also said Cuban authorities had not found “evidence so far of the cause or the origin of the health disorders reported by U.S. diplomats.”

Diplomats had complained about symptoms ranging from hearing loss and nausea to headaches and balancing issues since 2016.

In total, the U.S. State Department says there are about 21 confirmed medical cases.

The FBI is investigating the incidents.

As for travelers, the State Department has issued a warning for anyone thinking of traveling to the island.

“We must warn american citizens not to travel to Cuba,” said a State Department official on Thursday.