Tropical Disturbance Could Affect South Florida Soon

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4’s Weather Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that could affect South Florida.

The disturbance, across Cuba to the Bahamas, is associated with a broad surface trough that’s interacting with an upper-level low.

A weak area of low pressure will likely form from this weather system as it moves northward across Cuba and near the East coast of Florida during the next few days.

There is a low chance of cyclone development over the next two days.

The Hurricane Center says there is a medium chance (40%) of cyclone development over the next 5 days.

Regardless of development, this system will likely produce heavy rainfall over parts of Cuba, South Florida and the Bahamas over the next few days.

Meantime, Tropical Storm Maria on Thursday was located 275 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras North Carolina moving ENE at 8 mph away from the U.S. coast.

Rough surf and dangerous rip currents continue along the Atlantic seaboard.

Hurricane Lee was located 445 miles East of Bermuda. It’s a Category 2 storm with max sustained winds of 110 mph moving N at 9 mph.

Lee is forecast to race northeastward across the Central Atlantic.

