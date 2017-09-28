Trailer Home Catches Fire In Miami Gardens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A trailer home in Miami Gardens was engulfed in flames Thursday morning.
Chopper4 was over the scene around 6 a.m. were crews could be seen battling the blaze using a ladder truck near 19900 NW 37th Avenue.
Neighbors say an 83-year-old man named Jose Reyes lived in the trailer home.
They say he was transported to the hospital because of possible smoke inhalation.
Neighbors also said there were three dogs inside the home, possibly puppies, that may have died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.