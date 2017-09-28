CBS4 Exclusive: Victims Speak Out After Tires & Rims Stolen In Doral

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Victims, neighbors and police are asking for the public’s help in solving what authorities are calling an unusual crime in Doral.

Residents in one neighborhood in the northern part of Doral woke up Thursday morning to find their tires and rims missing from their Toyotas.

Some worried residents even took to Facebook to post photos showing Doral police with the vehicles and their own comments.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, one victim, Natalia Guerra, said, “It’s a scary situation. Two cars in the same night. Toyota Corollas. Four cars.”

She and her husband Ricardo Guerra Sergent were alarmed to discover the items stolen from their 2017 white Toyota Corolla on Wednesday morning.

Guerra Sergent said, “It is very sad right now in the city of Doral which is a very secure place for many times and many years to have security issues like this. It is very sad.”

Guerra Sergeant and another family also living near NW 81st Lane and 107th Court were victimizes in the same manner.

Maria Valderrama, a neighbor, said, “It’s so bad. We are so scared. All the family is thinking about security and the cars.”

Among those putting up posts on Facebook, Diego Perez said, “I moved to Doral a year ago just to be closer to my job. But what I saw today really got me worried. I would have never thought that could happen here.”

Jose Manuel Lorenzo said on Facebook, while posting a picture, “This was the same day.”

Doral Police originally thought there were three victims. One person reported that a tire had been punctured but that was an unrelated case.

Doral Police Capt. Carlos D. Arango said, “Obviously whoever is doing this is very adept at removing tires. A lot of these crimes are crimes of opportunity to some degree and they know what they are looking for in rims and tires.”

Arango, who is a specialist in crime prevention, is concerned by the images of the cars missing their tires and rims.

“We are investigating so we can stop the culprits before this becomes a trend,” he said.

Arango wants people to be on guard.

“What we are asking for is the community to be aware of their surroundings and if they see something suspicious they should call us,” said Arango. “Don’t wait until something happens and say I should have called police. Call us so we can get out there and nip it in the bud.”

Guerra Sergent hopes this crime will be curbed.

“I hope they find them and I am in contact with the police department to help them catch those guys,” said Guerra Sergent. “I hope they will catch them so they will stop doing it.”

Guerra Sergent lost nearly $600 worth of tires, rims and other items. He worries that he may not recover them.

“I have seen a lot of people going on line, on the internet, to sell tires and rims and I wonder if they are doing that in the cases in Doral,” he said.

Police are looking for surveillance tape and witnesses.

If you can help, call Doral Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).