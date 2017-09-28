Food Has Taken Over As Star Attraction Of State Fairs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – State fairs across the country feature rides, carnival games and livestock competitions. And yet, the biggest attraction may be the food.

Burgers frying on a grill is a familiar sight at any state fair.

But you’ve probably never seen what Tom Grace is cooking up – the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger.

“In the middle is your 5.3 ounce burger, two crispy bacon and a big nice plop of queso,” he said.

As they say at the State Fair of Texas: if it’s edible, deep fry it.

Nick Bert has created Fajita Fries. It’s beef seasoned with sriracha and served in a bread cone.

And if you’re watching your figure, Bert says “there are no calories at the fair.”

Even the soup at the fair is deep fried.

Chris Howard was handed out Chicken Noodle on a Stick, which he recommends you eat “very carefully.”

Crazy food concoctions are hardly exclusive to Texas.

The Minnesota State Fair served a chocolate Belgian waffle covered in whipped cream and bacon.

And in Iowa there was the cheesy fried enchilada funnel cake.

The Shrimp Doc David Harrison hopes to wow Texans with his Surfin’ Turfin’ Tater Boat.

It has lobster, steak, butter and cheese in a baked potato.

“It’s bad, it’s good, it’s all of the above,” Harrison said.

And to wash it all down, the Gulf Coast Fish Bowl.

A drinkable aquarium – complete with Nerds as candy gravel and swimming Swedish Fish.

Part of the proceeds are going to Hurricane Harvey recovery.