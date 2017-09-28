All Eyes On Stanton As Marlins Begin Final Series Of Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins’ latest roller coaster of a season has almost reached the finish line.

With most fans waiting to see if Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will reach 60 home runs, Miami wraps up it’s season with a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves beginning Thursday night in South Florida.

Stanton leads the majors with 57 home runs but has just one in his last six games.

After smacking a ridiculous 18 dingers in August, Stanton has cooled off significantly in September with just 6.

If Stanton can pull off the feat in front of his home fans, he would become just the sixth player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:10 PM, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RHP Julio Teheran (11-12, 4.39 ERA) vs. Marlins LHP Dillon Peters (0-2, 6.31)

Teheran has rounded a corner during the final weeks of the season following a rough summer.

He’s won four of his last five decisions and holds an impressive 2.08 ERA over his last six starts.

Teheran faced the Marlins on May 13 and picked up the win, going six innings and giving up no runs off three hits.

During his career against Miami, Teheran is 6-4 with a 3.25 ERA over 16 starts.

Peters has been part of the Marlins rotation since being called up for a September 1 start against the Phillies.

He’s still searching for his first major league win and is hoping to bounce back after a pair of rough outings.

Peters surrendered 13 earned runs and 15 hits over 7 2/3 innings while walking six.

One concerning stat from his last start is that he had zero swinging strikes despite throwing 77 pitches.

