Scaffolding Collapse Kills 3 Workers In Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Three workers were killed on the job, plunging hundreds of feet to their death.

Officials said they were working on a television transmitter in Miami Gardens Wednesday afternoon when their scaffolding collapsed.

The three men who died in the accident have yet to be identified. They were working on a 100-story tall broadcast tower operated by WSVN and WPLG.

Somehow, the scaffolding came crashing down.

“I saw the guy on top of it, the cord was hanging down,” said Eric Garner, who called 911. “I went in the house and heard the noise. It sounded like the winds from the hurricane, the cord ripping. And then when I heard the ‘boom,’ I saw the debris fly up in the air.”

WSVN issued a statement, saying, in part:

“We are saddened by this tragic event. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of the three men who died. They worked for a company hired by Channel 7 to perform work on the tower that was required by the FCC.”

CBS4’s Gary Nelson reports that the Texas company who erected the tower, Tower King II, has had three prior serious violations issued to it from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).