Porn Video Listed On Candidate’s Campaign Finance Report

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A porn video was listed on a political candidate’s campaign finance report – something he says is a staffer’s mistake.

Jason Reese. a Republican candidate for an Oklahoma state House seat, said an accountant he hired as his campaign treasurer inadvertently cut and pasted the video’s title into a report and filed it July 31st with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Reese said no campaign money was spent on pornography.

Reese said the staffer told him he was pasting a description of credit card processing fees into the report when he inadvertently clicked on a web page he had open on his personal computer.

“He apologized and resigned from the campaign today,” Reese said.

The accountant didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Reese’s campaign filed an amended ethics report on Thursday.

The error was first reported by The Lost Ogle, a satirical website that frequently lampoons Oklahoma politicians.

Reese is an attorney and former staffer of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Republican Party. He previously ran unsuccessfully for state labor commissioner in 2010 and for a state Senate seat in 2012.

He is running for the House District 83 seat in northwest Oklahoma City currently held by Republican state Rep. Randy McDaniel, who is term limited and is running for state treasurer.

Oklahoma Republicans have been rocked by a series of sex-related scandals this year.

Former state Sen. Bryce Marlatt resigned earlier this month after an Uber driver told police he grabbed her head and kissed her neck while she drove him to a bar in June.

State Rep. Dan Kirby resigned in February after being accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants, and ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey was indicted in federal court this month on charges of child sex trafficking and producing and transporting child.

And a former aide to Republican Gov. Mary Fallin was charged this month after authorities say he was investigated on allegations that he took a photo or video up a woman’s skirt at the State Capitol.

Travis Goss Brauer faces charges of offering false or fraudulent evidence, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of destruction of evidence after authorities allege he destroyed or altered a mobile phone and a laptop that were part of an investigation.

