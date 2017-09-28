Flight Of Furry Canines Head To New York To Find ‘Fur-ever’ Homes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of furry canines took flight to Canada in hopes of finally finding a ‘Fur-ever’ home.

“The animals that are going on transport today have been overlooked by adopters and rescue partners here in the community, so they have a better chance of finding a home in another market,” said Lorna Mejia with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

After Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade Animal Services received a major influx of dogs and it’s the ones that have been at the shelter the longest that are getting the star treatment.

“Really first class accommodations for pets. They are not being put into cargo. They’re actually being put into the seats, seatbelts and all hopefully they’ll get some peanut butter and water along the way on the flight and get treated just like all the wonderful passengers to travel on Southwest Air,” said Mejia.

The airline with the big heart got a crew together for the special flight.

“We recognize that we are in a unique position to be able to help when possible. We have parts that are really tied to the communities that we serve. We wanted to make available any opportunity that we have and we have a unique chance to participate,” said Sherri Hull with Southwest Airlines.

The pooches will arrive at Buffalo Niagara International Airport where community partners from Dog Tales Rescue Sanctuary of Ontario will meet them.

“It’s going to be hard to go back to humans after this,” said Southwest Flight Attendant Nicole Stillisano.