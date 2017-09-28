Miami Discussing Proposal To Bring Amazon HQ To City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami is looking to bring Amazon’s newest headquarters to the city.
On Thursday, commissioners discussed putting forward a proposal to throw their hat in the ring among other cities around the country competing to host the online retail giant.
The new headquarters would create jobs for tens of thousands of people.
The deadline for proposals is October 19.
Amazon is already investing in South Florida, as the company recently announced plans to build a facility at the Opa-locka Airport, bringing about a thousand jobs along with it.