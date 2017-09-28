TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Discussing Proposal To Bring Amazon HQ To City

Filed Under: Amazon, Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami is looking to bring Amazon’s newest headquarters to the city.

gettyimages 454598606 Miami Discussing Proposal To Bring Amazon HQ To City

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On Thursday, commissioners discussed putting forward a proposal to throw their hat in the ring among other cities around the country competing to host the online retail giant.

The new headquarters would create jobs for tens of thousands of people.

The deadline for proposals is October 19.

Amazon is already investing in South Florida, as the company recently announced plans to build a facility at the Opa-locka Airport, bringing about a thousand jobs along with it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch