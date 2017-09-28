TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

House Majority Whip Scalise Returns To Work At Capitol

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The congressman who was shot during a baseball practice in June is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted out “I’m back” on Thursday morning.

The Louisiana Republican will vote Thursday morning and address his colleagues on the House floor. This is his first public appearance since the shooting.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise is welcomed back to Capitol Hill after he was shot months earlier during a baseball practice. (Source: CBS News)

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

