Trump Waives Jones Act For Puerto Rico, Lifts Restrictions On Shipping

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump has waived the ‘Jones Act’ which restricts shipping to Puerto Rico as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Thursday morning that the president “has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately.”

The Governor of Puerto Rico said he expected Trump to waive the century-old law.

Last night, the chairman of the American Maritime Partnership told CBS4 News, shippers were not in favor of waiving the act.

The partnership says the focus needs to be on finding more trucks and drivers – not ships.

The new developments come as Florida Governor Rick Scott is set to meet with Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rossello to talk about Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Just a day before, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine met arrived in Puerto Rico with more than 7,000 pounds of supplies.

