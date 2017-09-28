TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Jonte Chance, Larry Blustein, Nova, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Jonté Chance

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Davie Nova

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 290

SCOUTING: In a year where the Titans have gotten off to a solid start, prospects like this, who didn’t receive the attention they deserve, are starting to step up and make a difference. Tremendous size, strength and the ability to pick things up has several college coaches keeping an eye on this playmaker. For someone with his size, you watch the way he moves around the field and you have to be impressed. On a program, loaded with quality coaches, here is a football talent who indeed has a chance to special. Check out his progress this season and you will agree.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8091908/jonte-chance

