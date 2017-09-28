David Samson Says Goodbye To Local Media In Final Days As Marlins President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – David Samson has been President of the Miami Marlins for the past 15 years.

The controversial, colorful former stepson of the soon to be former owner of the Marlins will be out of job by Monday.

Samson was told that he will be let go when the new ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman take over operations of the team.

MLB owners unanimously approved the Marlins’ sale on Wednesday, with closing of the deal expected to come on Monday.

Samson confirmed that his last day with the team would be Sunday during an emotional news conference on Thursday at Marlins Park.

“I wanted a chance to tell the fans and the community what a true honor its been serving here in Miami for sixteen years,” Samson said. “It’s hard to believe all the things that have gone on in this community since here got her and none of this would be possible without Jeffrey Loria.”

Over the years, Samson became the face of the Marlins front office and could often be found in front of the camera when big news regarding the team went down.

That was especially true when the team was attempting to build a county-financed new ballpark.

Marlins Park opened in 2012.

Samson has also served on several league committees, most notably one that looked into ways to speed the game up.

During his time with the team, the Marlins made just one playoff appearance in 2003, when they won the franchise’s second World Series title.

“Maybe the results weren’t always what we wanted on the field, but off the field they certainly were,” he said.

Perhaps his best known non-baseball endeavor was an appearance on CBS reality series Survivor in 2014. He was the first contestant voted off the show.

Jeter and Sherman are buying the Marlins for $1.2 billion from Jeffrey Loria, who purchased the team for $158.5 million in 2002.

“I think the result is right,” Samson said of the sale. “I enjoyed getting to know [Sherman and Jeter] in the process. I have great respect for them and their ability and the Marlins are really, as Jeffrey [Loria] said, the Marlins are in good hands.”

Loria was not present at Samson’s press conference.