Adam Gase On How Players Responded After Jets Loss – Saints In London Up Next

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back from what their coach called a “garbage” performance by the offense in their week three loss at the New York Jets.

On Thursday, Adam Gase said he’s seeing progress in practice.

“What I saw [this week] was a group of guys that were ready to come out to practice and do what they’ve been doing all year,” said Gase. “Yesterday I saw great intensity, I saw guys moving fast, and I saw guys trying to execute the right way. At the end of the day, if we do that, that gives us our best chance of winning a game.”

What awaits the Dolphins this Sunday is a New Orleans Saints team that ranks 31st in total defense. Yet, that number can be very deceiving.

After brutal defensive performances in weeks one and two, the Saints looked dominant in their week three matchup with division-rival Carolina. They sacked Cam Newton four times and recorded five tackles for a loss en route to a 34-13 road victory.

“They played fast and they did well,” Gase said of the Saints defense. “They did a lot of things that disrupted what Carolina was trying to do.”

Gase expects the Saints to carry in some extra confidence as a result.

“We’re coming off [the Jets loss] and they’re coming off the game they had. Really, it’s going to be about emotion, attitude, and who wants it more.”

Gase wants his offense to be better. Much better. The Dolphins have only scored one touchdown in each of their first two games. They’ve only held a lead for eight and a half minutes so far in two combined games.

While Miami’s defense has been stellar so far against the run (second in the NFL), Gase says the offense has been doing them a great disservice by not building leads.

“I watch [our defense] play and I watch the effort they play with,” Gase said. “Guys like Cam Wake, Suh, Kiko (Alonso), Reshad (Jones); I feel like I owe them a lead so they can rush the passer. I feel like I haven’t come through for them yet, to where they get a lead and they can really go to work. They know that’s how I feel about that.”

Putting pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be key this week. Brees ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yardage (867) and is yet to throw an interception through three games.

“He’s a great, great quarterback,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Thursday of Brees. “Everything starts with Number 9. You’re not going to make a living fooling him. We’ve just got to do our best at every level to try and make him a little bit more uncomfortable. To me, he’s at his best when he gets in his rhythm.”

Miami has produced just three sacks so far, ranking 30th in the NFL. Of course, Miami has played one less game than most teams, but it’s still a number they will look to boost.

The Miami Dolphins face the New Orleans Saints in London this Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 AM.