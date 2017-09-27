Sale Of Marlins To Jeter Group Unanimously Approved By MLB Owners

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ongoing sale of the Miami Marlins may finally be close to completion.

Major League Baseball team owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins, the league announced on Wednesday.

The vote was held on a conference call.

It’s worth noting that the approval is contingent upon closing of the sale transaction with current owner Jeffrey Loria, which is expected in the coming days.

The new ownership group is led by former MLB superstar Derek Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman.

“I wish the best to Jeffrey Loria and David Samson,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. “During their tenures, the Marlins won the 2003 World Series, hosted this season’s successful All-Star Week at spectacular Marlins Park and eagerly supported our efforts to grow the game internationally. I congratulate Mr. Sherman on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Marlins and look forward to Mr. Jeter’s ownership and CEO role following his extraordinary career as a player.”

Sherman is expected to be the main control person and own 46 percent of the team.

Jeter will own just four percent but he will run baseball operations.

There have been reports that Jeter has already been flexing his ownership muscle.

Last week Jeter ordered the firing of several longtime Marlins’ fan favorites that worked as special assistants, including Jeff Conine, Jack McKeon and Andre Dawson.

Conine, known as Mr. Marlin, said that he understood why the moves were being made.

“They want to clean house so they can get their own people in there,” Conine said.

Jeter asked longtime Marlins president David Samson to carry out the firings. Samson is also Loria’s former stepson.

It was bold move by Jeter as he had already told Samson he would not be keeping his job after the ownership change.

The Marlins were purchased by Loria in 2002. A year later, the franchise won its second World Series, defeating Jeter’s New York Yankees in six games.

“Owning the Miami Marlins has been one of the singular honors of my life,” Loria said in a statement. “I want to thank our players, coaches and employees for the incredible dedication they brought to this pursuit. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to our loyal fans for your passion and commitment to what we built together.”

The relationship between Loria and Marlins fans has deteriorated over the years.

Between multiple roster dumps and the construction of Marlins Park, and all the drama that came with it, its easy to see why fans aren’t shedding any tears over the ownership change.

“I’m very proud of our collective achievements during the past 15 years, including bringing a World Series, new ballpark, World Baseball Classics, and an All-Star Game to our community,” Loria’s statement read. “But part of the deal is acknowledging when it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation, and wish them well in taking things to the next level. With that in mind, I can’t think of anyone better suited than Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter. They are true baseball people, as well as true gentlemen.”