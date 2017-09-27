Keep Your Money: 1 In 5 Say No Price Is Worth Being Bumped Off Flight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — Several embarrassing incidents involving passengers and overbooked flights have sent the price airlines are willing to pay to get you out your seat sky-high. According to a new survey, a large number of fed-up flyers don’t care how much airlines are offering, they’re staying on the plane.

Researchers for PolicyGenius, an online insurance brokerage, say that one in five people wouldn’t trade their paid seat for any amount of money offered by an airline. In a sample of 1,500 adults, 21 percent of the respondents said they couldn’t be bought in order to clear their seat for another flyer. Researchers offered the group various amounts from $250 to a whopping $10,000 but more people chose “no amount” was worth it than any other price.

“The results echo what we’ve watched play out in all the headlines over the past few months,” PolicyGenius staff writer Colin Lalley said. “Whether flying business or leisure, Americans of all stripes, income groups and regions just want to get on their flight.”

The survey added that more people said it’d be easier to pay them off to sit next to a crying baby on their flight than it would be to bump them off the plane. PolicyGenius cited several airline scandals in 2017, including the violent dragging of an overbooked United Airlines passenger in April, for the current tone of passengers.

Delta Airlines made headlines shortly after the United incident by reportedly offering up to $10,000 for their customers to leave their planes. Other providers, including United, also reportedly agreed to give out massive payoffs to avoid another PR disaster.

The Transportation Department said that one in every 19,000 passengers was kicked off an overbooked flight in the first six months of 2017.