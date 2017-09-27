Owner’s Tracked Cellphone Leads Police To Stolen SUV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The victim’s cellphone, left inside a vehicle after it was stolen in Davie, was all that was needed to lead police right to their suspect.
The vehicle owner left his 2017 Ford Expedition running with the driver’s door open Monday, parked in front of the Marathon Gas Station.
That’s when Steven Robert Sistrunk, 31, jumped into the SUV and drove off, according to Davie Police.
It was then traced to a Mobil Gas station located at 2701 West Atlantic Blvd where Broward Sheriff’s officers made contact.
Sistrunk, however, refused to get out and fled. He didn’t get far, however, and was apprehended by BSO and Coconut Creek Police a short while later.
According to records, Sistrunk also has three active warrants out of Hendry County, including one for sexual assault on a teenager. He now faces an additional charge of Grand Theft Auto.