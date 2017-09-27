TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Owner’s Tracked Cellphone Leads Police To Stolen SUV

Filed Under: Davie, Grand Theft Auto

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The victim’s cellphone, left inside a vehicle after it was stolen in Davie, was all that was needed to lead police right to their suspect.

The vehicle owner left his 2017 Ford Expedition running with the driver’s door open Monday, parked in front of the Marathon Gas Station.

That’s when Steven Robert Sistrunk, 31, jumped into the SUV and drove off, according to Davie Police.

It was then traced to a Mobil Gas station located at 2701 West Atlantic Blvd where Broward Sheriff’s officers made contact.

Sistrunk, however, refused to get out and fled. He didn’t get far, however, and was apprehended by BSO and Coconut Creek Police a short while later.

According to records, Sistrunk also has three active warrants out of Hendry County, including one for sexual assault on a teenager. He now faces an additional charge of Grand Theft Auto.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch