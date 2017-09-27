Miami Photographer Offers $5K Reward For Stolen Wedding Film

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local professional photographer is offering a $5,000 reward after film he shot at a New York wedding was stolen from his silver Tahoe on Tuesday in Miami.

“I am gutted,” said photographer Chad Keffer. He told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench “I don’t know what to do. I’m hoping somebody in this area can locate the box if they threw it out of the vehicle.”

Keffer said he is horrified that someone broke in to his vehicle and stole the film.

“If the people who took it may have looked inside the box, maybe they will have a heart. This was something irreplaceable. This was a wedding caught on film,” he said.

Keffer said he prides himself on his work.

He showed CBS4 some of the photos he’s taken in the past decade.

Keffer has posted flyers about the crime around the Little River and Little Haiti areas.

As depicted in the flyer, more than100 rolls of film were stolen.

They were in a brown cardboard Amazon prime box that he was planning to ship to a laboratory in Los Angeles for processing.

“I’m at a loss really,” said Keffer. “It is the worst thing that has ever happened. I can only assume that because the box was heavy and in an Amazon prime box that they thought it was of value.”

Keffer had stopped at Phototopia studios near N.E. 4th Ave. on 62nd St. He said the film was stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday while he was in the studios.

“In a matter of minutes our reputation was taken from us and the memories if this couple,” he said.

He said Miami police told him a drill was probably used on his driver side front door to get in to his vehicle.

“Then I had 4 packages that I was taking to Fed X that were sitting in the back seat,” said Keffer. “They took the package with the film in it.”

“If the people who took it please bring it back,” he said. “There will be no questions asked. I am not looking to press charges. It would mean everything to me. It could mean the difference between staying in business or not.”

A Miami police crime scene technician processed Keffer’s Tahoe looking for fingerprints and evidence on Wednesday.

Keffer has also gone door to door looking for surveillance tape and photos and witnesses. So far he has not found anyone who may have seen the thief.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

