Mayor Charters Plane To Take Supplies To Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine arrived in Puerto Rico with thousands of pounds of much-needed supplies as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.
The mayor organized relief efforts and chartered a cargo plane which left Wednesday morning from Opa-Locka Airport with 7,000 pounds of supplies.
“This is a call for help for everybody to do whatever they can to help Puerto Rico. The plane is full with water, food, medical supplies, batteries, stocked full to the gills,” said Levine.
On Wednesday, the mayor and State Rep. Robert Asencio are set to meet with the mayor of Puerto Rico and tour the area of San Juan to take a look at the damage.
CBS4’s Ted Scouten traveled with the mayor and state representatives to Puerto Rico. Look out for his report on CBS4 News starting at 5 p.m.