Man With Machete Accused Of Starting Police Chase Over Chips

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man who had just gotten out of prison has been arrested after reportedly threatening a person with a machete over a $17 carton of potato chips.
It later prompted a police chase.
A Bay County Sheriff’s Office news release says a truck driver was delivering supplies to a Panama City Beach restaurant and noticed 26-year-old Dustin Odum taking the chips and handing them to 24-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Mundy on Monday.
News outlets report Odum produced the machete, threatened the victim and fled in a vehicle with Mundy after being confronted.
A police chase ensued, and two deputies were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Odum faces several charges including aggravated fleeing. Mundy, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, was charged with armed robbery.
It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
