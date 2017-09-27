Killer Clown Cold Case: Lover Of Murder Victim’s Husband Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s case closed for a decades-old case of a woman killed by someone dressed as a clown.

All along investigators had an idea of who the killer was and they tracked her down in Virginia.

Sheila Keen was smiling in her booking photo.

Investigators from Palm Beach County and Washington County in Virginia said she was behind the so-called clown murder in the community of Wellington 27 years ago.

The murder of Marlene Warren happened in May 1990 in the exclusive Aero Club community — the homes encircling a landing strip.

Authorities say Warren answered her door and a person dressed as a clown was there with a bouquet of flowers and balloons. The clown then took out a gun and killed her.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Keen, the mistress of the victim’s husband, was a suspect early on, but there was never enough evidence to charge her.

The sheriff’s cold case detectives took a new look three years ago.

The sheriff’s office says investigators reconnected with witnesses and conducted additional DNA analysis.

They also learned Keen had married victim Marlene Warren’s husband – Michael Warren – in 2002.

Keen was arrested in Virginia. The couple had been running a fast food restaurant called the Purple Cow in Tennessee.

During the original investigation, detectives learned where Keen had bought the clown costume, balloons, and flowers. At her home they also found fibers from a bright orange wig.

Even so, the case went cold and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said detectives needed probable cause.

During the new investigation, they established probable cause and arrested Keen on a charge of first degree murder.